Condor Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

