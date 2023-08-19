Condor Capital Management Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $162.99. 1,618,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.74. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.