Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

CMTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $136.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.85 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CFO Michael Bondi bought 5,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $46,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,205.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Bondi acquired 5,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Quinlan purchased 100,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $889,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,510.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 115,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,178. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

