Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

