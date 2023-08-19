Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 51,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

