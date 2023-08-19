Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.10

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 60695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$638.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.04.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3257191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

