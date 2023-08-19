Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CMP stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

