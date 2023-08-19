Comparing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -0.20% -4.21% -4.04% Euroseas 57.82% 48.90% 25.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OceanPal and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Euroseas has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than OceanPal.

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million 0.11 -$330,000.00 ($13.43) -0.12 Euroseas $182.69 million 0.95 $106.25 million $14.61 1.70

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Euroseas beats OceanPal on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit. Euroseas Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

