Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BVN opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,436,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,772 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 924,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,856,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,495,000 after buying an additional 704,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 686,155 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.