Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

