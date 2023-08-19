Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Shares Up 1.3%

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Community Bank of the Bay Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

About Community Bank of the Bay

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

