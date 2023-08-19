Coinmetro Token Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and approximately $614.69 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,970.39 or 1.00058508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65327647 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $506.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

