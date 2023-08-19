Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

