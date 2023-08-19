Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

CLAR opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $311.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 13.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

