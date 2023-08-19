Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,515 shares during the period. Clarus accounts for approximately 1.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 1.34% of Clarus worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Clarus Stock Up 0.5 %

CLAR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

