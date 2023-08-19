Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the quarter. Civeo accounts for about 4.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Civeo worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 8,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,239. The firm has a market cap of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.56. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

