Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.3 %

CIA stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Citizens alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $34,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $150,379.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $34,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $150,379.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.