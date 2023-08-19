Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
