Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

