Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,908,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,115. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

