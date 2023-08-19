Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.