Citigroup Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $17.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

