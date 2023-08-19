Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.62 billion.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.03.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

