CIBC Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$154.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CJT
Cargojet Stock Down 2.1 %
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.