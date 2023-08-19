CIBC Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$154.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.55.

TSE:CJT opened at C$99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$88.84 and a 52-week high of C$149.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

