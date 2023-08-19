Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $131.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.