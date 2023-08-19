Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.
