Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.39 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.3 %

PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

