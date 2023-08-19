Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.17. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

