Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $49.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Children’s Place by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 62.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

