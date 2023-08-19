Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.3 %

Children’s Place stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $21,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $5,188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $3,863,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

