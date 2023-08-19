Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $6.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

CSSE stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

