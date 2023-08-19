Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

