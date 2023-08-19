Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

