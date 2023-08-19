Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

CLDT stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $451.47 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

