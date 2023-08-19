Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Read More
