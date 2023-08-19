Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,013,414,933 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

