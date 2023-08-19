Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERS

Cerus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.