Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.