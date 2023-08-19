Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

