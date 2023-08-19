Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

