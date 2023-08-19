Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Down 7%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 3,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPWHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 950 ($12.05) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.65) to GBX 1,140 ($14.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Ceres Power Trading Down 1.3 %

About Ceres Power

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

