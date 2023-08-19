Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,128 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.9 %

LAMR traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,289. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

