Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 27,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 532,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 93,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

