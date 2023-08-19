Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

