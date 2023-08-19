CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,457,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 4,025,615 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.37.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

CEMIG Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) by 436.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 703,090 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

