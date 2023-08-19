CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,457,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 4,025,615 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.37.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.