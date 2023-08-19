Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $90.54 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $90.54 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

