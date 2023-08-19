CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04420667 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,484,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

