CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 22.80%. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

