Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CATY. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CATY

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.