Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

