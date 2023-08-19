Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $273.80 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 179.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.